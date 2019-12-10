New Delhi: The popular video-sharing app TikTok nearly caused death yet again after a group of three men allegedly prompted another group of four to open fire during a fist over a video in Delhi’s Rohini district.

The incident took place on Monday night around 10 PM at Som Vihar in Agar Nagar, Rohini, leaving four people with bullet injuries, the police said. According to reports, the two groups had attended a wedding where one of them filmed a TikTok video against the other group’s will that resulted in a brawl amidst them.

“We received information on Monday around 10.15 pm regarding the incident. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to different hospitals,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra told news agency PTI.

The two groups engaged in series of fights involving the accused beating one of the victims and the victim in turn threatening one man’s mother. Eventually, on Monday, three men on a motorbike went to the room where the members of the other group were gambling, barged in and opened fire on them, before fleeing from the spot, the police said.

Eight rounds of bullet were fired, they said, adding that there were other people inside the room who escaped the attack.

The victims were identified as Ravi Sharma aged 25, Rajender, 46, residents of Agar Nagar; Himanshu Pal, 23, a resident of Brij Vihar, and Sanjeev Kumar, 21, a resident of Sheesh Mahal Enclave, the police said.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC as well as under Arms act. Meanwhile, Delhi Police is still trying to nab one of the accused on the loose.