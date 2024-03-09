4 Injured As Portion Of Under-Construction Medical College Building Collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi

At least four workers were injured after a portion of an under-construction medical college building in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Friday evening. The incident occurred during the filling work on the first floor of the medical college’s new building resulting in a slab collapse. The incident, took place around 8:00 pm. Following the information, officials, along with other college authorities, rushed to the spot to oversee the situation and provide assistance. All injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added. Another labourer was reportedly trapped under the debris, and an operation for his rescue was ongoing.

Devendra Singh Jadeja, Fire Officer, Morbi says, ” Around 8 pm, a call was received at the Fire station that a side slab of a new Medical College, that is being constructed, has collapsed…our team reached the spot and rescued 4 people. One person was still trapped, only his face was visible and his entire body was trapped between the slab and concrete. Around 3 am we rescued him as well and referred him to a hospital…”

Durlabhjibhai Dethariya, BJP MLA says, ” Construction of govt medical college is going on in Morbi, a slab which was being filled collapsed…it is an unfortunate incident. Will request the govt to take action against whoever is responsible for it, whether it is the contractor or officer…”

