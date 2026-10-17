8 killed, several injured as mini-bus falls into water-filled drain on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Kota

At least four people were killed after a passenger bus travelling from Delhi to Mumbai overturned near Karadiya in Rajasthan’s Kota district. The driver reportedly lost control, causing the bus to plunge into a nearby ditch. Further details are awaited.

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8 killed, several injured as mini-bus falls into water-filled drain on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota (Image: X.com)

At least eight people were killed and six others injured after a passenger bus travelling from Delhi to Mumbai overturned near Karadiya village in Rajasthan’s Kota district early Saturday morning. The accident took place at around 6 am in the Simliya police station area. The driver reportedly lost control of the bus, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a nearby drain filled with water and mud.

The difficult conditions at the accident site made the rescue operation challenging. A crane was brought in to help pull the bus out and evacuate passengers trapped inside the vehicle. According to the information available so far, the bus was carrying more than 25 passengers at the time of the accident. Four people lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries.

Following the incident, the District Collector of Kota, Piyush Samariya, said that all the injured people were taken to the MBS hospital and all are undergoing treatment. He too confirmed the death of eight people.

Further details about the identities of the victims, their condition and the exact cause of the accident are awaited.