Jammu: As many as four mild earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in less than six hours. The tremors reportedly occurred in Reasi, Doda and Udhampur districts measured 3.9, 2.6, 2.8 and 2.9 on the Richter scale, according to officials. The tremors occurred 5 and 10 km inside the earth's crust.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 IST, Lat: 33.07 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 61km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/1WjicbdF3S@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/YWvXq6Q4nI — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 22, 2022



The timings of the quakes were 2.20 a.m., 3.21 a.m., 3.44 a.m. and 8.03 a.m. No report of any casualty or damage to property has so far been received from anywhere," the officials said.