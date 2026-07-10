4 Deepak Nandal gang members killed in Gurugram encounter, 3 crime branch officers injured

The exchange of fire began after the accused allegedly shot at the house of a well-known businessman in the Sushant Lok area and tried to escape.

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Four suspected gang members were killed and three Gurugram Police Crime Branch officers were injured in a gunfight with armed criminals in Sushant Lok Phase-2 on Wednesday. According to Gurugram Police Commissioner, the men were linked to gangster Deepak Nandal, who is believed to be operating from outside India. Police said they recovered five automatic firearms from the suspects after the encounter.

The exchange of fire began after the accused allegedly shot at the house of a well-known businessman in the Sushant Lok area and tried to escape. Police said the businessman had been receiving repeated extortion threats from the foreign-based gangster before the attack.

“When police reached the spot, the accused started firing at the businessman’s house with sophisticated weapons,” an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sadar, Dharambir Singh told reporters at the scene. “On being challenged, they also fired at the police. In self-defence, police retaliated.”

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana | FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) Team and Gurugram Police at the spot in Sushant Lok in Gurugram where four shooters of the foreign-based Deepak Nandal gang were killed, and one was injured during a police encounter. The miscreants had arrived to… pic.twitter.com/D3TvbsGU7t — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2026

Gurugram Police said Crime Branch teams were alerted through the police control room about a group of armed men travelling in a suspicious Scorpio SUV. By the time officers reached Sushant Lok, the suspects had already started firing at a businessman’s house with automatic weapons.