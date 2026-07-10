  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • 4 Deepak Nandal gang members killed in Gurugram encounter, 3 crime branch officers injured

4 Deepak Nandal gang members killed in Gurugram encounter, 3 crime branch officers injured

The exchange of fire began after the accused allegedly shot at the house of a well-known businessman in the Sushant Lok area and tried to escape.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: July 10, 2026, 9:48 AM IST
4 Deepak Nandal gang members killed in Gurugram encounter, 3 crime branch officers injured
Image used for representational purpose only

Four suspected gang members were killed and three Gurugram Police Crime Branch officers were injured in a gunfight with armed criminals in Sushant Lok Phase-2 on Wednesday. According to Gurugram Police Commissioner, the men were linked to gangster Deepak Nandal, who is believed to be operating from outside India. Police said they recovered five automatic firearms from the suspects after the encounter.

The exchange of fire began after the accused allegedly shot at the house of a well-known businessman in the Sushant Lok area and tried to escape. Police said the businessman had been receiving repeated extortion threats from the foreign-based gangster before the attack.

Read more: Gurugram Police announces vehicles carrying THESE people will not be stopped without valid reason | Check if you are on the list

“When police reached the spot, the accused started firing at the businessman’s house with sophisticated weapons,” an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sadar, Dharambir Singh told reporters at the scene. “On being challenged, they also fired at the police. In self-defence, police retaliated.”

Gurugram Police said Crime Branch teams were alerted through the police control room about a group of armed men travelling in a suspicious Scorpio SUV. By the time officers reached Sushant Lok, the suspects had already started firing at a businessman’s house with automatic weapons.

Police said the officers asked the accused to surrender, but they instead fired at the Crime Branch team and tried to flee. The police then returned fire to stop and arrest them. During the gunfight, all five suspects were shot.

The injured men were taken to a private super-speciality hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead. The fifth suspect is undergoing treatment.

Three Crime Branch officers were also hit by bullets during the encounter and suffered injuries.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.