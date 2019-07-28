New Delhi: Four teenagers from the national capital reportedly reached Gujarat in an attempt to fulfil their Bollywood dreams. They were later brought back from Surat by the Delhi Commission for Women and the Delhi Police, stated the women’s panel.

The teenagers were reported as missing from Kirari on July 3. They include two siblings aged 15 and 17 and two 14-year-old girls. A complaint was filed at the Prem Nagar police station by the parents of the missing teens, stated the Delhi Commission for Women.

The parents also approached Mahila Panchayat which immediately informed about the case to Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). Soon after the matter reached the Delhi Police, a joint team comprising police officials and DCW counsellors was formed, as per the statement issued by DCW.

Apparently, the girls had boarded a train from the Nizamuddin railway station, stated their parents. Thus the joint team which was set up for the purpose began scanning the CCTV footage of the station. Photographs and other details of the girls were sent to the Mumbai Police, and search operation was conducted in the city.

While scanning the social media accounts of the four girls, the DCW counsellors found a recently uploaded picture by one of the missing girls on Facebook. In the photo, the girl was seen posing with an unidentified man, stated the women’s panel.

On July 19, one of the girls reached out to her family and told them that they wish to come back to Delhi and were presently in Surat, it said.

Later, a man also contacted the girl’s father and informed him that his daughter and her friends had been living with him for the past 18 days.

The teenagers were brought back by the Delhi Police and were presented before a court. After all the legal formalities, they were later handed over to their parents, a senior police official said.

They told police that they wanted to work in the film industry and after spending a few days in Mumbai, the girls left for Surat where a man took them to his house.

The girls said the man did not torture them and they contacted their families as they got homesick, according to the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)