New Delhi: In an effort to intensify the vaccine drive, the Central government on Tuesday said that four more Indian pharma firms are expected to start vaccine production by October-November that will accelerate the inoculation drive. This was announced by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Parliament. Giving further details, the Health Minister also added that India has administered 47 crore doses of vaccine so far and the Centre is making efforts to inoculate the entire country at the earliest.Also Read - Good News: Now Amazon Alexa Can Help Locate COVID Vaccine, Testing Centres Near You | Here’s How to Use it

He also added that even 7 to 9 per cent of the doses that remain unutilised by private hospitals are being used by the government vaccination centres. Also Read - Is Delta Variant of Coronavirus Linked to The Onset of New Diabetes Cases?

“Vaccination drive is going on smoothly… It will get more accelerated in the coming days with the ramping up of production by four more Indian companies,” the minister said. Also Read - Coronavirus Leaked From China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, Claims Report by US Republicans | Read Details

He also added that the Centre expects that by October-November, four more Indian pharmaceutical companies will start production of indigenous vaccines that will help meet the domestic demand.

The health minister added that Biologicals E and Novartis vaccines will also be available in the market in the coming days, while Zydus Cadila will soon get an emergency-use nod from an expert committee.

He further stated two companies (Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute) are supplying the vaccine to the government. Sputnik vaccine is also available and production of which has begun, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)