Hoshangabad: Four national-level hockey players were killed and three others were injured, in a car accident in Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh on early Monday morning. All the 3 injured have been admitted to a nearby private hospital.

Madhya Pradesh: Four national level hockey players dead, three injured, in a car accident in Hoshangabad pic.twitter.com/otLiRNQzoQ — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

As per ANI, the players were travelling from Itarsi to Hoshangabad to play in Dhyan Chandra Trophy when their car met with an accident near Raisalpur village on National Highway 69.

Identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained by the police.

More details are awaited.