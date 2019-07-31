New Delhi: In yet another setback to the NCP, three of its leaders who put in their papers in the state Assembly on Tuesday are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Accompanying them would be a Congress lawmaker as well.

Maharashtra opposition lawmakers Sandip Naik, Shivendra Raje Bhosale, Vaibhav Pichad of the NCP and Kalidas Kolambkar of the Congress had handed their resignations to Speaker Haribhau Bagade at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai.

With these resignations, the total number of MLAs who left the NCP in the last two months rose to five. Earlier, Jaydutt Kshirsagar and Pandurang Barora had defected to join Shiv Sena.

In his resignation, Vaibhav Pichad wrote that the people of Maharashtra have the view that NCP would not return to power and without that “development of the constituency is not possible”.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan claimed that nearly 50 MLAs of the Congress and the NCP had been in talks with the ruling party to switch over ahead of the Assembly elections later this year.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also made similar allegations against the BJP that they were misusing government agencies against the leaders of the Congress-NCP to make them defect. However, Mahajan rubbished Sharad Pawar’s allegations calling it a “cover-up” for “his own political failure”.

The four new inductions in the BJP on Wednesday would be the latest for the party ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls which is due in just over two months.