4 Of Family Among 7 Killed As Truck Rams Into Bus On Yamuna Nagar-Panchkula Highway

The accident took place under the limits of Shahzadpur Police Station on Friday when the bus from Bareilly was on its way to Baddi in adjoining Himachal Pradesh. Most of the passengers in the Baghpat-registered sleeper bus were migrant labourers and returning back to work.

Ambala: As many as seven people were killed while four others suffered injuries after a trailer truck rammed into the bus they were travelling in from behind on the Yamuna Nagar-Panchkula highwayx in Haryana’s Ambala.

The mishap took place under the limits of Shahzadpur Police Station on Friday when the bus from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh (UP) was on its way to the industrial town of Baddi in adjoining Himachal Pradesh. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Bir Bahan, Shahzadpur Police Station SHO told ANI that a loaded trailer truck rammed into the bus moving ahead of it from behind.

“Prima facie it appears that the truck driver dozed off on the wheels and ended up ramming into the bus,” he said, adding that the accident was so fierce that the trailer truck overturned on the wrong side. The drivers of both vehicles are out of danger. Further investigation into the accident is underway, he added.

Ambala, Haryana | 7 people were killed and 4 injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a bus on the Yamuna Nagar-Panchkula highway on 3rd March. The incident occurred under PS Shahzadpur limits. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/GsqCZf7FKq — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

Reportedly, most of the passengers in the Baghpat-registered sleeper bus were migrant labourers and returning back to work.

Among the deceased was a couple — Jwala, 34, and Rinki, 32 — and their two children — Prince, 8, and Prashant, 6 — hailing from UP’s Sambhal district. Two other deceased were identified as Rahish Khan and Badan Singh from UP’s Budaun, while the seventh victim remains unidentified.

The truck driver, Chander Mohan, and bus driver, Furkaan, escaped unhurt, a report in hindustantimes.com said.

Both the truck and the bus drivers were booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at the Shahzadpur police station. Both are yet to be arrested.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.