New Delhi: Four earthquakes of 5.5, 5.6, 3.8 and 4.9 magnitudes hit the eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh consecutively on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday. No casualties or damage to buildings has been reported so far.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 64 km at the northeast of Bomdila in West Kameng district, according to USGS Big Quakes. Tremors were felt across the eastern states in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland, as well as in the neighbouring parts of China.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the first earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter’s Scale happened at 2:52 PM in East Kameng at a depth of 10 km. Two more jolts of magnitudes 3.8 and 4.9 followed in East Kameng and Kurung Kumey district.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Dt:20-07-2019, 04:24:23 IST, LOC:27.7 N & 92.7 E, D: 10 Km, Region:East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/TgXKM8qp79 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 19, 2019

The latest tremor of magnitude 5.5 was reported at 4:24 am on Saturday also from East Kameng.

The north-eastern region of India falls under ‘Zone 5’ on the seismic map, the highest level in susceptibility of earthquakes. As a result, the eastern states are always at a high risk of earthquakes.