4 Rafale jets missing! What did ex-IAF vice-chief say about reports claiming four fighter jets went missing?

A British aviation magazine's report claiming that the IAF has four fewer operational Rafale jets has been dismissed by a former IAF vice-chief who served during last year's Operation Sindoor.

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4 Rafale jets missing! What did ex-IAF vice-chief say about reports claiming four fighter jets went missing? | image; IAF x

4 Rafale Jets Missing! A controversial report by a British aviation magazine has made headlines after it claimed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has four fewer operational Rafale jets. A former Indian Air Force vice-chief, who served during last year’s Operation Sindoor, has come forward and debunked the claims. India has purchased 36 Rafale jets from France, but FlightGlobal’s latest World Air Forces directory lists only 32 as operational, sparking controversy.

Notably, FlightGlobal has not provided any explanation or evidence for the lower number of Rafale jets listed in the IAF fleet. Reacting to the report, retired Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari termed the provided figures “patently false.” He raised questions about the magazine’s sources. In its earlier report, which was published months after Operation Sindoor in 2025, the magazine had listed 35 operational Rafale jets.

Air Marshal calls the report false

Air Marshal Tiwari took to X and asked FlightGlobal to ‘re-evaluate’ its sources, highlighting that the same sources earlier gave tail numbers of Rafale fighter jets that were allegedly shot down and crashed during the conflict with Pakistan in 2025. Yet, those fighter jets with the same numbers have participated in several international exercises.

“FlightGlobal should re-evaluate their sources,” Tiwari tweeted. “The same sources gave specific tail numbers, which have since been flying in various exercises, including international ones,” he said.

He also recalled an incident in which several Pakistani social media accounts claimed that Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, IAF’s first woman Rafale pilot was captured during the conflict. The reports claimed that the fighter jet that Singh was flying was shot down during the three-day conflict and the Pakistani army captured her. However, Tiwari rejected the claim.

However, Pakistan faced embarrassment after Shivangi posed with President Droupadi Murmu at Ambala airbase last year.

“The same sources said that Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh was taken as a PoW. We all know how that turned out,” Tiwari tweeted.

What does the flightglobal report say?

FlightGlobal’s latest directory lists 32 active Rafale jets under the IAF’s combat aircraft inventory.

As per the report, Rafale DH/EH, twin-seat and single-seat variants, India has purchased 28 single-seat and 8 twin-seat Rafales.

The publication has also reduced Pakistan’s Saab 2000 aircraft count from nine to seven.

FlightGlobal prepared its report by using data and inputs from UK-based aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The magazine has included a disclaimer saying that it will not be legally responsible for errors.

The source behind the revised Rafale count has also come under scrutiny.

WHO is the source behind claim?