4 Rafale Jets Missing! A controversial report by a British aviation magazine has made headlines after it claimed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has four fewer operational Rafale jets. A former Indian Air Force vice-chief, who served during last year’s Operation Sindoor, has come forward and debunked the claims. India has purchased 36 Rafale jets from France, but FlightGlobal’s latest World Air Forces directory lists only 32 as operational, sparking controversy.
Notably, FlightGlobal has not provided any explanation or evidence for the lower number of Rafale jets listed in the IAF fleet. Reacting to the report, retired Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari termed the provided figures “patently false.” He raised questions about the magazine’s sources. In its earlier report, which was published months after Operation Sindoor in 2025, the magazine had listed 35 operational Rafale jets.
Air Marshal Tiwari took to X and asked FlightGlobal to ‘re-evaluate’ its sources, highlighting that the same sources earlier gave tail numbers of Rafale fighter jets that were allegedly shot down and crashed during the conflict with Pakistan in 2025. Yet, those fighter jets with the same numbers have participated in several international exercises.
“FlightGlobal should re-evaluate their sources,” Tiwari tweeted. “The same sources gave specific tail numbers, which have since been flying in various exercises, including international ones,” he said.
He also recalled an incident in which several Pakistani social media accounts claimed that Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, IAF’s first woman Rafale pilot was captured during the conflict. The reports claimed that the fighter jet that Singh was flying was shot down during the three-day conflict and the Pakistani army captured her. However, Tiwari rejected the claim.
However, Pakistan faced embarrassment after Shivangi posed with President Droupadi Murmu at Ambala airbase last year.
“The same sources said that Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh was taken as a PoW. We all know how that turned out,” Tiwari tweeted.
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