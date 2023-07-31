Home

4 Shot Dead By Railway Protection Force Jawan On Jaipur-Mumbai Train

The accused has been identified as RPF Constable Chetan Singh.

The firing incident took place inside the Jaipur Express train. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Four passengers, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, were shot dead by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on-board a train travelling from Rajasthan’s Jaipur to Maharashtra’s Mumbai. The incident took place on Monday morning inside the Jaipur Express train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. The accused has been identified as RPF Constable Chetan Singh.

“Four casualties, including the ASI, have been reported in the firing incident inside the Jaipur Express train (12956). The accused has been arrested. DCP North GRP has been informed,” the Railway Protection Force said, according to news agency ANI.

According to a senior police official, the accused RPF constable was mentally unstable. The constable opened fire on his escort duty in-charge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the running train, the official said. After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers, the official added.

The accused then tried to escape from the train between Mira Road and Dahisar, but was later nabbed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and his weapon was also seized, he said.

The accused is in the custody of the Mira Road railway police, the official said.

