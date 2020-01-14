New Delhi: Three more bodies were recovered on Tuesday after an avalanche hit an army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday around 1 PM. One person is still missing, while another soldier has been shifted to a hospital.

On Monday night, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was killed in a separate avalanche in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, six BSP troopers were also rescued.

In another avalanche in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, three bodies were recovered raising the death toll up to five. The avalanche hit the Kallan area of Ganderbal district on Monday evening and four persons were rescued after overnight rescue operations, the officials stated.

The series of avalanches have been triggered due to heavy snowfall in the region in the last 48 hours. Timely help from the Army, police and locals saved many lives. However, several others remain missing.

In Kupwara district, an avalanche hit three residential houses in the Limber Boniyar area of the Kupwara district on Monday evening. Five people were rescued from the debris soon after.

Meanwhile, two teenage girls trapped under a heap of snow following an avalanche in Baramulla district were rescued by the locals.