4 Soldiers Killed As Indian Army Truck Catches Fire In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike and 4 soldiers were killed in the incident.

The cause of the fire in Army truck is yet to be ascertained.

Srinagar: At least four jawans were killed in a fire triggered by a suspected blast in an Indian Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. As per a report by news agency PTI, the incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area.

Sad news. 4 Army soldiers feared dead as an Army truck catches fire at Pooch Rajouri National Highway in Jammu & Kashmir near Tota Gali. Fire likely due to lightening strike. More official details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/kjwDvhbcWP — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 20, 2023

After getting the information, the Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch.

