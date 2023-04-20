Top Recommended Stories

4 Soldiers Killed As Indian Army Truck Catches Fire In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike and 4 soldiers were killed in the incident.

Published: April 20, 2023 5:39 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

The cause of the fire in Army truck is yet to be ascertained.
Srinagar: At least four jawans were killed in a fire triggered by a suspected blast in an Indian Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. As per a report by news agency PTI, the incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area.

After getting the information, the Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch.

