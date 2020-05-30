New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday acknowledged that Coronavirus cases in the national capital are increasing, but assured that it is nothing to be scared of. Assuring the public, Kejriwal said that “the government is four steps ahead of Coronavirus”. He also asserted that there cannot be a permanent lockdown. Also Read - Viswanathan Anand Set to Return Home After Being Stuck in Germany For Over Three Months Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

"Delhi is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. We cannot be in a permanent lockdown," Kejriwal said addressing a press conference. "It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of Coronavirus," he added.

On the COVID-19 preparedness front, he said that there are "6500 beds are ready till date and 9500 beds will be ready by another week'.

“Most of the people are recovering, and they are recovering at home. There is no need to panic,” the Chief Minister said.