New Delhi: A four-storeyed building on Sunday collapsed in Delhi's Turkman Gate area. As per reports, the building was in a dilapidated condition and was vacated earlier. No injuries or loss of life has been reported so far. More details will be added to the story as and when they are available.

Notably, Turkman Gate is located to the southern edge of Shahajahanabad in Delhi.

In an earlier incident which took place on January 7, one person was killed and three others injured after a portion of the roof of a house collapsed in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar. The house was located on the third floor of a building. The incident took place when welding work was being carried out on the terrace of the three-storey building, police said. Four fire tenders were also rushed to the spot.