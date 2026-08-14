4 suffocate to death after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Bihar’s Gaya Ji district

Four people, including a father-son duo, died of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas inside a well in Bihar's Gaya district.

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Gaya toxic gas accident- Representational AI image

Gaya: Four people, including a father and his son, died allegedly of asphyxiation on Friday after inhaling toxic gas inside a well in Bihar’s Gaya Ji district. The tragic incident occurred at Garh Karmauni village within the Dobhi police station area while the individuals were repairing a motor inside the well. Local police officials confirmed the deaths, identifying the deceased as Chamari Manjhi, his son Dilchand Manjhi, Vikas Chaudhary and Vijay Chaudhary. Here are all the details you need to know about the Gaya toxic gas tragedy.

What Police is saying on Gaya toxic gas tragedy?

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Kumar reported that all four individuals succumbed after reportedly inhaling the toxic gas trapped inside the well. Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary directed the concerned authorities to provide an ex gratia payment of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over incident

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the incident, and directed officials concerned to provide ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

गया के डोभी प्रखंड के करमौनी गांव में कुएं में जहरीली गैस की चपेट में आने से चार लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। इस अपूरणीय क्षति पर शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें तथा शोक-संतप्त परिजनों को यह… — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) August 14, 2026

“The news of the death of four people due to exposure to poisonous gas in a well in Karamauni village of Dobhi block in Gaya is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family members in this irreparable loss. May God grant place to the departed souls at His sacred feet and bestow strength upon the grief-stricken families to bear this unbearable sorrow.

Instructions have been issued to immediately provide a solatium of ₹4 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased and to extend all possible assistance to the affected families. The government stands in full empathy with the affected families during this difficult time”, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary said.