Jammu: Four flying objects suspected to be drones were spotted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, said police. The objects, one near an Army Camp were noticed on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Police sources said the four flying objects were spotted in the Bari Brahmana area of Samba district. "Police personnel did not fire at these as they were out of range, but the army was immediately alerted", sources said.

After confirmation from police about spotting these objects, security forces have been out on high alert in and around the area.

More details awaited.