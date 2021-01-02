Ahmedabad: Four people in Gujarat have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus. All of them had recently returned from the United Kingdom (UK). All these four patients are already kept in isolation at Ahmedabad’s SVP Hospital as per the Centre’s guidelines. Also Read - COVID-19 Patients Should Have These Plants at Home to Increase Oxygen Level

Results of the 15 samples that had tested positive for coronavirus on arrival in Ahmedabad from the UK are currently pending with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, the official added.

"All the passengers who had reached Ahmedabad from the UK were screened, and the samples of those who had tested positive for coronavirus were sent to the NIV. We have received intimation that the UK strain of coronavirus has been detected in four such cases," Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi told reporters.

“Results of the 15 samples tested positive for coronavirus on arrival in Ahmedabad are pending with the NIV,” Ravi added. The government of India took cognisance of the reports of virus reported from the UK and put in place a proactive and preventive strategy to detect and contain the mutant variant, the Union Health ministry had said.

This strategy includes temporary suspension of all flights coming from England with effect from the midnight of December23 till January 7 and mandatory testing of all UK- returned air passengers through RT-PCR test.

