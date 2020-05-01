New Delhi: Soon after the Centre released a list of state-wise red, green, orange zones based on the risks of COVID-19, the West Bengal government wrote to Centre informing that the state does not have 10 red zones as shown by the Centre in its list. It has only four zones. Also Read - Coronavirus in Karnataka: As Migrants Get Ready to Leave, Government Urges Them to Stay

"This is an erroneous assessment. Based on the current parameters of Government of India for categorization of areas for Covid-19, the districts in the Red Zone are only four: Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 0Parganas and Purba Medinipur," the principal health secretary, Vivek Kumar, has written to the Union health ministry.

According to the Centre's list, West Bengal has 10 red zones: Kolkata, Howrah, 24 Paraganas North, 24 Paraganas South, Medinipur West, Medinipur East, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Maldah.

Previously, West Bengal was at loggerheads with the Centre over the number of the death toll. While the state insisted that many of the cases were because of comorbidity, the Centre wanted those to be declared as COVID-19 deaths.

As of now, there are 130 red zones, 284 orange, 319 green zones. But over time, the classification will be reviewed.