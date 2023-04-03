Home

4-Year-Old Girl Injured In Pitbull Dog Bite In Punjab’s Ambala, Case Filed; Probe Underway

The whole incident has been captured on the CCTV camera. The incident happened when the girl was walking on the street.

police said a case has been filed and further investigation is underway.

Ambala: A 4-year-old girl was on Monday injured after being attacked by a Pitbull dog in Ambala’s Nishat Bagh area. Giving details, police said a case has been filed and further investigation is underway.

“A case has been registered. The girl got 7-8 stitches. Further investigation is being done,” Rampal Singh, SHO, Mahesh Nagar PS, Ambala, said.

Haryana | A 4-year-old girl got injured after being attacked by a Pitbull dog in Ambala's Nishat Bagh area A case has been registered. The girl got 7-8 stitches. Further investigation is being done: Rampal Singh, SHO, Mahesh Nagar PS, Ambala pic.twitter.com/UH5cQkqwrt — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

As per eye-witnesses, a passer-by rescued the girl from the dog attack and she is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt. The whole incident has been captured on the CCTV camera. The incident happened when the girl was walking on the street.

Case filed against dog owner

Nand Lal, grandfather of the victim, said at around 5 PM on Saturday evening, his granddaughter Sonam was playing outside the house.

Past Incidents Of Dog Bite

One person in Ambala was also severely attacked by stray dogs last week. Dog bite marks were found at more than 20 places on his body. The incident happened when Pathi Narendra Singh, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, was returning to his home at 9 AM.

On December 18, 2022, a nine-year-old girl was injured after a pit bull dog attacked her in Shiv Colony of Karnal city in Harayana, police said.

Giving details, the victim’s family members said the incident happened when the girl was playing on the roof of her house and the dog attacked her by jumping the boundary wall.

Police said the girl was rescued after a woman in the neighbourhood heard her screams and called the neighbours. The girl was later admitted to a nearby hospital where she underwent surgery.

The victim’s father said the dog injured her child’s face, ear and cheeks and added that this was not the first such instance. He said the dog has attacked people in the neighbourhood but not so seriously, however, they had taken up the issue with the owner on several occasions but the owners did not take it seriously.

