Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a four-year-old boy lost his life after he was run over by an SUV car that was being driven by his father, said a report. The boy named Sathvik was playing outside his house when the incident happened in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar area. The incident occurred when Sathvik’s father accidentally drove an SUV over him just outside the apartment they lived. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera at the apartment building. Following the accident, Sathvik was critically injured and hospitalised, however, the doctors there declared him dead.Also Read - Engaged in Playing PUBG, Two Boys Run Over by Train in Mathura

According to the police, the car was being driven by Sathvik’s father Laxman, who works as a security guard at the apartment where they were staying, and where the accident occurred. The LB Nagar police are investigating the incident. Also Read - 11 Dead, Several Injured in Collision Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Rajasthan's Barmer; PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia

The CCTV footage that started circulating showed an SUV parked in the lane outside the apartment, and the man, Laxman, heading towards the vehicle and sitting inside. Seconds later, Sathvik is seen rushing out of the apartment gate to play with another child, and stood in front of the vehicle even as it started to move. Within seconds, Sathvik came under the wheels and was crushed. And, when Laxman realised that something had happened, he can be seen stopping the car in a panic and carrying Sathvik inside the apartment. Also Read - Five Youtubers Killed in Car-Truck Collision in Assam's Darrang District