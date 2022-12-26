41 Accidents, 26 Deaths In 3 Years At ‘Black Spot’ On Delhi-Ambala Highway

Delhi-Ambala Highway: As many as 41 accidents have taken place at one ‘black spot’ in Haryana’s Panipat on the Delhi-Ambala national highway between 2019 and 2021, resulting in 26 deaths, according to officials. According to the SHO of Panipat’s Sector-29 police station, the number of accidents has decreased after the construction of a flyover that started nearly a year ago.