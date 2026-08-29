41 minutes of chaos: Screams, panic on Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express after massive collision with tractor

Vande Bharat Express News: A major train accident was averted in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. The Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express collided with a tractor loaded with timber between Charhi-Base station.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/41-minutes-of-chaos-screams-panic-on-ranchi-patna-vande-bharat-express-after-massive-collision-with-tractor-8512254/ Copy

41 minutes of chaos: Screams, panic on Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express after massive collision with tractor (File)

Hazaribagh: A major train accident was narrowly averted in Hazaribagh. The Vande Bharat Express, traveling from Ranchi to Patna, collided head-on between Charhi and Base railway stations late last night. A tractor-trolley loaded with wood suddenly appeared on the tracks. It is a matter of relief that no one was killed or injured in the incident.

Train halted for 41 minutes

The impact of the accident was so severe that the train suffered minor damage. The train driver, acting swiftly, stopped the train immediately. Following this, the Vande Bharat Express remained stopped at the accident site for approximately 41 minutes. Senior railway officials and local police were immediately informed of the incident.

After the train stopped, a technical team arrived at the scene and inspected the train. After meeting safety standards and clearing the route, the train departed for Patna. This late-night accident caused some panic among the passengers on board. However, everyone breathed a sigh of relief when they learned that no one was injured.

Serious questions about security arrangements

This incident has raised serious questions about the security arrangements of the railway track. How a tractor-trolley loaded with wood reached the tracks on such an important and sensitive route is a matter of concern. The railway administration is taking a very strict view of this security lapse. Given the seriousness of the matter, an investigation has been ordered. Police and railway officials are jointly investigating who the driver of the tractor-trolley was and what he was doing so close to the railway track so late at night. Currently, the track has been completely secured and train operations are normal.