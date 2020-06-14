New Delhi: A 42-year-old man suddenly collapsed and passed away on Sunday due to natural causes onboard Air India’s Lagos-Mumbai flight. He was declared dead onboard by the attending doctor, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Air India International Flights: Stuck While Booking Flights Online? Here is What to do

"A doctor on board along with our crew, who are trained to handle such medical emergencies, made a valiant attempt to revive the pax, aged 42, who had suddenly collapsed, through resuscitation but all their efforts went in vain," the national carrier said in a statement.

The flight was part of Vande Bharat Mission, under which the Central government is operating special repatriation flights to bring back stranded Indians from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Air India’s flight AI 1906 departed from Lagos in Nigeria at 7 pm Indian Standard Time on Saturday and landed in Mumbai at 3.45 am on Sunday.

Mumbai International Airport Limited doctors attended to the passenger after the flight landed at 3.45 am and after all the procedures were complete, the body was sent to a hospital as per protocol, the spokesperson noted.

Relatives of the deceased were informed and aircraft was taken for full fumigation as per the norms, the spokesperson said.