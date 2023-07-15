Home

44 Percent MLAs In India Have Criminal Cases, Over Rs 13 Crore Average Assets: ADR Analysis

According to the ADR analysis, 1,136 MLAs or around 28 percent, have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: Around 44 percent of MLAs in state assemblies across India have declared criminal cases against themselves and own average assets worth Rs 13.63 crores, according to recent analysis conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The analysis, conducted by ADR and the National Election Watch (NEW), examined the self-sworn affidavits of current MLAs in state assemblies and union territories nationwide. The data was extracted from the affidavits filed by the MLAs prior to contesting their most recent elections and encompassed a total of 4,001 MLAs out of the 4,033 individuals serving across 28 state assemblies and 2 Union territories.

According to the ADR analysis, 1,136 MLAs or around 28 percent, have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, including charges related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women, among others.

State-wise break-up, Kerala tops list

Kerala tops the list with 95 of its 135 MLA, almost 70 percent, has declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Bihar comes next with 161 out of 242 MLAs (67 per cent), followed by Delhi, 44 out of 70 MLAs (63 per cent).

Maharashtra has 175 out of 284 MLAs (62 per cent), Telangana, 72 out of 118 MLAs (61 per cent), while Tamil Nadu has 134 out of 224 MLAs (60 per cent) with self-declared criminal cases in their affidavits.

As per the ADR report, 37 out of 70 MLAs (53 per cent) in Delhi, 122 out of 242 MLAs (50 per cent) in Bihar, 114 out of 284 MLAs (40 per cent) in Maharashtra, 31 out of 79 MLAs (39 per cent) in Jharkhand, 46 out of 118 MLAs (39 per cent) in Telangana, and 155 out of 403 MLAs (38 per cent) in Uttar Pradesh have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The analysis also unveiled disturbing statistics related to crimes against women. A total of 114 MLAs have declared cases pertaining to crimes against women, with 14 of them specifically declaring cases related to rape (IPC Section-376), as highlighted in the report.

Average assets of MLAs

Apart from criminal records, the analysis also examined the assets of the MLAs. The average assets per MLA from state assemblies were found to be Rs 13.63 crores. However, the average assets of MLAs with declared criminal cases stood higher at Rs 16.36 crores, compared to Rs 11.45 crores for those with no criminal cases.

The ADR analysis further revealed the states with the highest and lowest average assets per MLA.

Karnataka topped the list with an average asset value of Rs 64.39 crores for its 223 MLAs, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 28.24 crores for 174 MLAs, and Maharashtra with Rs 23.51 crores for 284 MLAs. In contrast, Tripura had the lowest average assets with Rs 1.54 crores for its 59 MLAs, followed by West Bengal with Rs 2.80 crores for 293 MLAs, and Kerala with Rs 3.15 crores for 135 MLAs.

Out of the 4,001 MLAs analysed, 88 (2 per cent) were found to be billionaires, possessing assets worth more than Rs 100 crores.

Karnataka had the highest number of billionaires among MLAs, with 32 out of 223 (14 percent), followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 4 out of 59 (7 percent), and Andhra Pradesh with 10 out of 174 (6 percent). Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh also had MLAs with assets surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark.

(With PTI inputs)

