New Delhi: With 445 fatalities and 14,281 new cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus soared to 4,25,282 on Monday. Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 1,743,87 are currently active, and 2,371,95 have recovered. 13,699 people have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Also Read - Coronavirus in Goa: State Registers Its First Casualty, 85-Year-Old Woman Passes Away

“445 deaths and spike of 14,821 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs. Positive cases in India stand at 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated & 13699 deaths”, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed. Also Read - COVID-19 In India LIVE: 445 Fatalities, Over 14,000 Fresh Cases Take India's Tally Beyond 4.2 Lakh; Death Toll Reaches 13,699

Yesterday, the country had witnessed record 15,413 new cases compared with 14,516 a day earlier. Also Read - 'Final Decision on Mahakumbh Mela 2021 to be Taken in February,' Says Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Here are the top developments:

With 6,170 fatalities and 132,075 total cases, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. For most days in June, the state has been recording three-digit highs of deaths and over 3,000 plus figures of new patients, causing big worries.

Delhi took over Tamil Nadu to become the state with second highest cases. The national capital has 59,746 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 59,377.

An 85-year-old woman, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier, succumbed to the infection on Monday, making it the first case of death due to the viral disease in Goa. The woman, belonging to Morlem village in North Goa district, was undergoing treatment at the ESI hospital, a designated facility for COVID-19 patients, said state Health Minister.

The World Health Organization yesterday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours. The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617.

The Delhi government on Sunday directed all district magistrates to ensure that the daily reported cases of coronavirus are verified within 24 hours and scale up their operations by constituting additional surveillance teams if needed.

Telangana on Sunday recorded the steepest jump in the single-day COVID-19 cases with as many as 730 people testing positive for the virus. Setting a new record with every passing day, the state’s COVID-19 cases hit all time high, pushing the state’s tally to 7,892.

States with more than 10,000 cases include, Gujarat with 27,260 cases and 1,663A deaths, Uttar Pradesh (17,731), Rajasthan (14,930), Madhya Pradesh (11,903) and West Bengal (13,945).