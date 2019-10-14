New Delhi: In a major security scare, government sources on Monday said that at least 45-50 terrorists including suicide bombers are training at Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist facility in Balakot, Pakistan. Earlier this year, the army had bombarded terror camps in Balakot in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack which had claimed lives of 40 jawans in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

“45-50 terrorists including suicide bombers training at Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist facility in Balakot (Pakistan),” ANI reported government sources as saying.

On February 26, the Indian Air Force fighters flew deep into Pakistan to bomb the JeM facility at Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Notably, on September 23, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had sounded alert, saying Pakistan has re-activated terror camps in Balakot. Later, it was also learnt that around 450-500 well-trained terrorists were ready for infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir.

It was then feared that around 60 terrorists had already infiltrated in the last two months.

In September, security agencies confirmed that arms and ammunition, including AK-47s, satellite phones and grenades, were sent to India using the terror network of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). According to the agencies, weapons were dropped through eight drone sorties, which were carried out between September 9-16. The entire exercise is said to have the backing of Pakistan’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which reportedly wants to carry out 26/11-like terror attacks at religious places across Punjab.