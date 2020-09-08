A 45-year-old cab driver succumbed to his injuries in Greater Noida on Monday after he was allegedly attacked by three passengers who boarded his vehicle. The incident took place on Sunday when Aftab Alam, a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, was ferrying three passengers to Delhi. Also Read - 'Touch-free' Security Checks, Penalties For Not Wearing Masks: Metros Across India Resume Services With Strict COVID Restrictions

The 20-year-sold son of Alam, who recorded his father's last call on Sunday night, minutes before his death, alleged that he was forced to say "Jai Shri Ram". In the audio, the accused can be heard laughing and saying "Bol Jai Shri Ram…" and then "Bhai tu Jai Shri Ram bol" a few seconds later, as per The Wire.

However, the police have denied any communal angle and said Alam could have been killed after an argument over fare.

“A police patrolling vehicle found the Delhi-registered taxi parked along the Badalpur-Dadri bypass road. On checking, a person was found on the seat next to the driver’s seat in a severely injured condition. The police immediately rushed him to a hospital where he died during treatment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

“He had picked up a passenger from Gurgaon and dropped him in Bulandshahr. While returning, some other passengers boarded his cab for Delhi without a booking. En route to Delhi, they had a fight and the driver was attacked, leading to his death,” the officer said.

The accused are absconding and the mobile phone of the deceased driver is also missing, police said.

It seems a fight had broken out between the driver and the passengers due to the ride charge but exact details can be ascertained only after the culprits are nabbed, officials said.