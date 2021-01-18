New Delhi: A 46-year-old ward boy at one of the district hospitals in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh died a day after receiving coronavirus vaccine on the first day of the vaccination drive. The ward boy, Mahipal Singh, reportedly complained of breathlessness and unease, especially in the chest after taking a jab of covishield, the Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine. Also Read - 17,072 More Health Workers Get Jabs on Day 2: Govt to Meet Pharma Majors Over Vaccine Drive Today

"He (ward boy) was given the Covishield vaccine at about 12 PM on Saturday. A day later, he suffered pain in the chest with breathlessness. He had worked the night shift after vaccination and we don't think the death is due to any side effect of the vaccine. We are trying to verify the exact reason of his death", Times of India quoted the chief medical officer (CMO) of the hospital as saying.

In Delhi, a 22-year-old security guard at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) as he developed an allergic reaction after receiving coronavirus vaccine. Reports claimed that the guard suffered headache, rash, respiratory distress, and tachycardia after getting the first shot.

The doctors informed that his symptoms worsened about half an hour after this initial stabilization. Hospital sources said that his condition is stable.