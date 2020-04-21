New Delhi: With 47 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday witnessed biggest jump in the COVID-19 or coronavirus deaths. The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday presented the fresh data and showed that 1,336 new cases were reported a day following which the number of confirmed cases in the country soared to 18,601 including 590 casualties. Also Read - Coronavirus: Locals in Bengal's Alipurduar Protest Against Burial of COVID-19 Victim, Clash With Cops

Meanwhile, an improvement has also been recorded in the recovery rate which indicates that the government's strategies are yeilding results. Earlier this morning, the recovery rate stood at 17.48 per cent, with 705 patients recovering in 24 hours. On Monday, the recovery rate was 14.75 per cent, 14.19 per cent on Sunday, 13.85 per cent on Saturday.

Here are the key developments related to the pandemic so far.

Clashes erupted in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district after locals alleged that the police was ‘secretly’ trying to bury the body of man as he had died due to COVID-19.

Nearly 100 people in the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises have been advised to remain in self-isolation ( as mandated by the Health Ministry’s guidelines as a precautionary measure) after a person tested positive for deadly coronavirus or COVID-19.

The Union Health Ministry said that 80 per cent of the COVID-19 patients are either asymptomatic or show mild symptoms and that is a major area of concern. Speaking to reporters, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry asserted that asymptomatic patients may pass on the infection to other people, hence people should maintain social distancing.

A police officer infected with COVID-19 has died in Indore’s Sri Aurobindo Hospital. He was undergoing treatment here for the last 12 days. The police officer named Yashwant Pal was posted in Ujjain as station in-charge.

A sub-inspector (SI), who was part of a team which escorted nine Tablighi Jamaat followers to a quarantine facility in Bijnor district after their return from Delhi, was declared corona positive. Notably, he becomes the first policeman in Uttar Pradesh to be infected with the virus.

Three police personnel in Nabi Karim area have tested positive for COVID-19. Their test results came yesterday, said Delhi Police. Notably, Nabi Karim area is one of the 84 containment zones in the national capital.

25 hospital staff including 19 nurses tested positive for COVID-19 in Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

6 more deaths in Gujarat due to COVID-19, death toll rises to 77. 127 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state taking the total of positive cases to 2066 including 131 recoveries/discharges and 77 deaths.

A 12-yr-old girl, who was among 11 people who walked from Telangana to return to their native place in Bijapur, died on April 18. CMHO Bijapur said, “I’m yet to see her postmortem report but it seems she died either due to exhaustion,electrolyte imbalance or dehydration.”

The Max Hospital in Delhi’s Saket has administered plasma therapy on a critical coronavirus patient and it’s showing positive results with the patient being taken off ventilator support. The 49-year-old man became the first patient to be administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital (East Wing), the hospital said in a statement.