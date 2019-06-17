Bengaluru: At least 47 people from Ayyappa Nagar of Bengaluru city were admitted to hospital in dengue case during the last few weeks, stated a report. The rise in the dengue cases was attributed to the drain water on the roads that proved to be the breeding ground for mosquitoes.

A report quoted a resident as saying, “I was suffering from high fever for two days and then admitted to a private hospital. My treatment cost for two days came up to Rs 45,000. For the past few weeks, I am seeing stagnant water in our neighbourhood and I suspect it to be the breeding ground for the dengue-carrying mosquitoes. The place stinks.”

Further, the resident said that some of the locals afflicted with dengue had already spent Rs 75,000 to cover the hospital expenses. Notably, a majority of the dengue patients fall ithe age group of 13 to 25.

A complaint in this regard has been notified to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on July 11, stated the Treasurer of the Coconut Garden Layout Residents Welfare Association. He added that the BWSSB was informed about the bad condition of the roads. According to a local daily, as many as 633 families are residing in Ayyappa Nagar of KR Puram that has an estimated population of around 1700. However, as per a report, the residents claimed that the State Health Department has not responded to the looming health and hygiene issue in the capital city.

Meanwhile, over 200 residents of Kadubeesanahalli and Panathur areas of Bengaluru, protested on Sunday condemning the apathy of authorities in dealing with the mosquito menace. They reportedly said that the roads that were dug up for laying the Cauvery pipes had not been closed. Therefore, the subsequent rainfall in these areas have become stagnant in the roads and a breeding ground for the mosquitoes.