New Delhi: Days after banning 59 Chinese applications over national security concerns, the government has banned 47 more Chinese apps, taking the total number of mobile applications banned for being prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country, to 106.
Sources close to the matter have said that the 47 additional Chinese apps that have been banned now were working as clones of the apps which were blocked earlier.
Check out the list of banned apps here: 
Tiktok Lite
Helo Lite
SHAREit Lite
BIGO LIVE Lite
VFY Lite
Tiktok
SHAREit
Kwai
UC Browser
Baidu map
Shein
Clash of Kings
DU battery saver
Helo
Likee
YouCam makeup
Mi Community

CM Browers Also Read - Sonu Sood is on 'New Mission' to Help Indian Students Stranded in Georgia Return Home

Virus Cleaner Also Read - US Flag Lowered From Chengdu Mission as China Retaliates With Closure Orders

APUS Browser Also Read - India's Spy Satellite by ISRO Studies China Troops' Position in Tibet

ROMWE

Club Factory

Newsdog

Beutry Plus

WeChat

UC News

QQ Mail

Weibo

Xender

QQ Music

QQ Newsfeed

Bigo Live

SelfieCity

Mail Master

Parallel Space

Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

WeSync

ES File Explorer

Viva Video – QU Video Inc

Meitu

Vigo Video

New Video Status

DU Recorder

Vault- Hide

Cache Cleaner DU App studio

DU Cleaner

DU Browser

Hago Play With New Friends

Cam Scanner

Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

Wonder Camera

Photo Wonder

QQ Player

We Meet

Sweet Selfie

Baidu Translate

Vmate

QQ International

QQ Security Center

QQ Launcher

U Video

V fly Status Video

Mobile Legends

DU Privacy

The government has said that a complete list of additional apps that have been banned will be released soon.