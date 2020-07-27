New Delhi: Days after banning 59 Chinese applications over national security concerns, the government has banned 47 more Chinese apps, taking the total number of mobile applications banned for being prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country, to 106.
Sources close to the matter have said that the 47 additional Chinese apps that have been banned now were working as clones of the apps which were blocked earlier.
Check out the list of banned apps here:
Tiktok Lite
Helo Lite
SHAREit Lite
BIGO LIVE Lite
VFY Lite
Tiktok
SHAREit
Kwai
UC Browser
Baidu map
Shein
Clash of Kings
DU battery saver
Helo
Likee
YouCam makeup
Mi Community
The government has said that a complete list of additional apps that have been banned will be released soon.