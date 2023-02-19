Home

47-year-old Man Drags Minor Girl by Hair On Road for Declining Marriage Proposal in Raipur

The incident came to light when a video of the incident went viral on a social media platform prompting the local police to launch a probe into the incident.

Raipur: A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a minor girl with a sharp-edged weapon and also dragging her on the road in the Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, police said on Sunday.

Sensation gripped the Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh’s capital late Saturday evening when a middle-aged man was seen dragging a 16-year-old minor girl, with multiple stab wounds, by hair.

In the preliminary investigation, police identified the victim as well as the accused following which an offence in this connection was registered with Gudhiyari police station under the relevant Section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act, a police officer said.

The police said that the condition of the girl was stated to be critical and under constant observation of doctors.

According to Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal, the victim was working at the shop of the accused who was identified as Omkar Tiwari alias Manoj (47).

“As the incident came to light, police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused assailant,” the SSP said.

Sharing details about the incident, the SSP said that aggrieved by the victim’s proposal to quit the job and other issues, the accused had attacked the minor girl.

Meanwhile, police sources averred that the accused had allegedly proposed to marry the minor girl, and the same was declined by the victim’s mother.

Aggrieved by the refusal, the accused attacked the minor girl with a sharp-edged weapon and dragged her by her hair in a huge public glare.

Investigation underway

(With ANI Inputs)

