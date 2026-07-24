480 Pakistan-based social media handles blocked: Delhi Police issues warning amid student protests at Jantar Mantar

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Thursday declined to comment on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protests, saying the issue is an internal matter of India.

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480 Pakistan-based social media handles blocked: Delhi Police issues warning amid student protests at Jantar Mantar

Amid the ongoing student protests, Delhi Police on Thursday said it has identified and blocked around 480 social media accounts linked to Pakistan for allegedly sharing false and misleading information about the demonstrations. According to the police, these accounts were trying to take advantage of the situation by spreading rumours and fake posts online. Officials urged students and the public not to trust or share unverified information on social media.

The warning comes as members of the Cockroach Janta Party continue their protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Read more: Sonam Wangchuk ends his hunger strike after 26 days

Over 400 Pakistan-linked accounts identified

In a video message, Delhi Police said it had found hundreds of Pakistan-based social media accounts involved in spreading misinformation.

“We have noticed false information being shared on social media. So far, more than 400 social media accounts linked to Pakistan have been identified. These accounts are spreading fake content and rumours by taking advantage of the current situation. They are being blocked,” the police said.

The police also claimed that many of these accounts were the same ones that were active during Operation Sindoor.

480 Pakistan-based social media handles involved in coordinated misinformation campaigns were identified and blocked. Delhi Police appeals to students and youth to be wary of such foreign accounts spreading rumours to mislead the situation.@LtGovDelhi #DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/SXzwXosDGr — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 23, 2026

Delhi Police asks students to check facts before sharing posts

Delhi Police said the Pakistan-linked social media accounts were trying to create unrest and mislead students during the ongoing protests. “Their only aim is to provoke people and distract students,” the police said.

The police appealed to students and the public to be careful while using social media. It advised them not to believe or share fake posts, edited videos or content uploaded by anonymous accounts without checking the facts first.

“Our appeal is to everyone, especially students, not to get influenced by fake posts, edited videos or content shared by anonymous social media handles. Please verify information before sharing it,” the police said.

Pakistan calls CJP protest India’s internal matter

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Thursday declined to comment on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protests, saying the issue is an internal matter of India.

When asked whether the Indian administration’s handling of the protesters amounted to a human rights violation, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said, “This is an internal matter of India. We do not comment on such issues.”