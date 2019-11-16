New Delhi: A 49-year-old woman from New Zealand was found dead in a hotel in Paharganj area of national capital on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Tuialli Polly Anne. She had reportedly come to India with her boyfriend, a resident of Australia.

The couple had planned to get married with Indian traditions. During investigation, the woman’s boyfriend told the cops that she was lying unconscious in the morning after which he took her a medical college hospital in central Delhi where doctors declared her dead.

The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. Speaking to a portal, DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that a judicial inquiry has been initiated and the New Zealand High Commission has been also informed about the matter.

“The body would be sent for an autopsy later in the day”, TOI quoted the official as saying.