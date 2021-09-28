Uri: A terrorist from Pakistan was killed, and another was captured as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector. The army had launched a counter-infiltration operation along the LoC in the Uri sector in Baramulla district on September 18 after noticing suspicious movement.Also Read - Bank Holidays October 2021: Banks to Remain Closed For up to 21 Days Next Month | Full List

Addressing the media on the latest development, Major General Virendra Vats, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 19 Infantry Division of the Indian Army, said that the infiltration attempt was made in the area of Salamabad Nallah, the same pocket that witnessed a suicide attack at in 2016.

"This infiltration attempt was made in the area of Salamabad nallah. It's the same area through which we've had a history of infiltration in 2016, that's when a suicide attack at Uri Garrison took place," the army officer said.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police last week eliminated 3 terrorists in the Rampur sector near Uri along the Line of Control.

Post the operation, security forces recovered a massive cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK-47 rifles, eight pistols, 70 hand grenades and several rounds of cartridges from the slain terrorists.

“An operation was carried out over 9-days along LoC in Uri sector. It started on September 18, when our patrol along LoC detected infiltration movement. When encounter took place, 2 infiltrators came across the border, while 4 were on the other side…It’s also revealed that this infiltration group was supported from Pak side by 3 porters who had come till LoC along with supplies.Movement of such large group of people can’t take place without active complicity of Pakistani Army deployed on the other side,” The Major General said.

When the encounter took place, two infiltrators came across the border, while four were on the other side, Major Vats said. “After the firefight, the 4 terrorists on Pak side took advantage of dense foliage went to Pak side. The 2 terrorists sneaked to the Indian side. Additional forces were mobilised to cordon 2 terrorists infiltrated into India.”

“On September 25, an encounter ensued, during which one terrorist was neutralised, while another was caught. The surrendered terrorist in custody identified himself as Ali Babar Patra from Pakistan’s Punjab. He has admitted that he is a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and was trained by the terror group in Muzaffarabad,” the Major General said.