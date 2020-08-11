New Delhi: Almost an year after high-speed internet were suspended in the Valley, the Centre agreed to restore 4G services in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre today told the Supreme Court that a special committee looking into the issue of internet restoration in J&K and has decided to provide 4G internet access on a trial basis in limited areas of the union territory after August 15.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre told the apex court that the committee has decided that trial will be done in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir division and outcome of the same will be reviewed after two months.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai asserted that this is a fairly good stand on the part of the respondents (Centre and J-K administration).