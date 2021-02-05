Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced that 4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory. The internet services across J&K are likely to resume from Friday midnight, according to sources. Also Read - Haryana Government Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Services Till February 5 in Sonipat And Jhajjar Districts

Rohit Kansal, J&K Principal Secretary (Power & Information), informed the same in a statement on Friday evening.

The restoration of high-speed internet in J&K comes exactly 18 months after it was suspended in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state.

High-speed mobile internet services had been restored in two districts — Ganderbal in Kashmir region and Udhampur in Jammu region — in August 2020.

The internet services were shut by the government on August 5, 2019 when the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked in Parliament and it was bifurcated into union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Internet was suspended all across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the revocation of Article 370. While the ban on internet wasn’t lifted in the Kashmir valley, internet was completely restored in Ladakh. In Jammu the broadband was restored while the high-speed mobile internet services continued to remain suspended.