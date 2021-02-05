New Delhi: Soon after the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced that the high-speed mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and said 4G Mubarak! He also said it is better late than never. Also Read - 4G Mobile Internet Services Being Restored in Entire Jammu and Kashmir, After Almost 2 Years

"4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," he added.

Nearly after 18 months, high-speed mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rohit Kansal, the spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, tweeted Friday evening, “4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.”

The services are likely to resume from Friday midnight. High-speed mobile internet services had been restored in two districts — Ganderbal in Kashmir region and Udhampur in Jammu region — in August last year.

The internet services were shut by the government on August 5, 2019 when the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked in Parliament and it was bifurcated into union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.