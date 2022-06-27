4th Wave of Corona in India: Amid the possible threat of the 4th wave of coronavirus, India on Monday logged 17,073 new coronavirus infections and 21 fatalities—six from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, two each from Goa and Punjab and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Wrist-Worn Trackers Combined With AI Can Detect Covid Before Symptoms Appear, Study Finds

What’s The News?

With the fresh COVID cases, the daily positivity rate crossed 5 per cent after a hiatus of over 4 months, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that the total tally rose to 4,34,07,046. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.57 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,87,606, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. While the death toll climbed to 5,25,020 , the active cases rose to 94,420, comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.62 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.39 per cent, the ministry stated.

India COVID Cases: Key Points:-

In the previous week ending June 26, the country recorded 95,000 new cases.

The death toll also crossed 100 in a week for the first time in 3 months.

Times of India reported that India may cross 1 lakh-mark in the coming week, however, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR, the daily data of several states were not reflected.

Several states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Mahashtra are reporting a higher contribution to India’s caseload, indicating the possibility of a localised spread of the infection.

Earlier this month, the Centre advised these five states to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if needed, to control any emerging spread of the infection.

States have been asked to refer to the directions issued in a letter by the ministry dated April 8, 2022 for strategic areas of intervention like relaxation in various activities, testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and community engagement with an increased focus on evidence-based decision making.

What is Driving COVID Surge in India

As per the doctors, the major reasons for the current Covid peak seen in India, include:-