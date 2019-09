New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale hit the Jammu and Kashmir-Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region at on Monday noon.

The earthquake that struck at 12:10 PM jolted several areas including Doda, Bhadarwah, Kishtwar, Gandoh, Bhallesa, and Thathri. There have been no reports on casualties or damage so far.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.