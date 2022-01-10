New Delhi: Amid spiralling coronavirus cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday wrote to his counterparts in states and Union territories and said India is witnessing a hospitalisation rate of 5-10 per cent in the third Covid wave, however, the situation is evolving and may change rapidly. “In the present surge, 5-10% of active cases needed hospitalisation so far. The situation is dynamic & evolving, the need for hospitalisation may change rapidly”, the letter by Bhushan read.Also Read - DSE Assam Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 556 Posts; Apply Online at madhyamik.assam.gov.in

He also appealed to all States/UTs to keep a close watch on situation of total no. of active cases. His letter to the states and UTs come as India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant. The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities.

