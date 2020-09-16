An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale was reported 50 kilometres east of Kathmandu in Nepal early Wednesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS), India. Also Read - Parliament Day 1: 'Grateful as Man Who Never Went to English Medium School': Harivansh on Re-election as RS Deputy Chairman

The epicentre of the earthquake was 48 km east of Kathmandu, Nepal, according to the agency data. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi Endorses Nitish Kumar, Gives Him Pat on The Back For 'Sushasan'; Makes Veiled Attack on Lalu

Tremors were also felt in parts of Bihar. Districts namely Saharsa, East Champaran, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, most of these sharing borders with Nepal are said to have felt the quake. Also Read - 'Void in Political Sphere of Bihar And Country': Tributes Pour in For Veteran Leader Raghuvansh Singh

The earthquake struck at 5:04 am IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.