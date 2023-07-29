Home

5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The epicentre of the earthquake was 126 km southeast (SE) of Port Blair and was reported at 12:53 am on late night.

5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman And Nicobar Islands. Photo: NCS Twitter

Port Blair: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night, the National Center for Seismology stated.

As per the National Centre for Seismology, the quake had a depth of 69 km and occurred at 10.75 latitude and 93.47 longitude.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 29-07-2023, 00:53:47 IST, Lat: 10.75 & Long: 93.47, Depth: 69 Km ,Location: Andaman Islands,” NCS tweeted.

News agency Reuters quoted the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) and reported that the quake had a depth of 10 km and a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale.

On July 9, a quake measuring 5.3 at the richer scale hit India’s Andaman and Nicobar islands. The earthquake occurred at approximately 7:39 pm (IST) and had a depth of 70 km.

The NCS tweeted the details of the earthquake, stating, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-07-2023, 19:39:09 IST, Lat: 5.87 & Long: 94.83, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 162km SE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island.”

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale was reported in Afghanistan yesterday evening. The earthquake struck at around 18.09 pm IST at a depth of 200 km from the surface.

While the South Asia region has experienced mild earthquakes in recent times, seismology departments in various countries are closely monitoring these seismic activities to better understand the pattern.

