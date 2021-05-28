Bengaluru: Five people, including a woman, were arrested in Bengaluru for raping and torturing a woman, a video of which went viral on social media. “Based on a video clip, wherein one woman was subjected to physical abuse and torture by a group of people, five culprits including a woman, visible in the clip were immediately traced and secured by Bengaluru City police,” the Bengaluru police said in a release. All the five arrested were from Bangladesh. Also Read - Bengaluru: Viral Video Shows BBMP Men Assault After He Mistook Covid Testing Queue For Vaccination

On the basis of the contents of the video clip and facts disclosed during preliminary interrogation of the secured persons, a case of rape, an assault has been registered and other relevant provisions of law invoked against the accused, the release said.

The police said the accused brutalised the victim over financial differences. They had brought the victim to India for human trafficking.

At present, the victim is away in a neighbouring state and a police team has been dispatched to trace her so that she could join the investigation.

According to police sources, the video is claimed to have surfaced from ”deep web” and is now circulating through different digital platforms.

“The victim was being raped, battered and had a glass bottle shoved into her private parts and all this was visible only because one of those monsters was recording the whole thing,” a source told PTI.

The video believed to have been shot months ago surfaced in Bangladesh for the first time after which the Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Mohammad Sahidulla took up the case, sources said.

During the investigation in Bangladesh, one of their accomplices was caught and interrogated. He told the local police that the video was shot somewhere in India.

