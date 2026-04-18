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5 BIG takeaways from PM Modis address to the nation on Womens Reservation Bill

5 BIG takeaways from PM Modi’s address to the nation on Women’s Reservation Bill

PM Modi, in his address, apologised to the women of the country for having failed to get the Women's Reservation Bill passed. Scroll down for details.

(Image Courtesy: DD)

Takeaways from PM’s address to the nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8:30 pm on Saturday. This came after the failure of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Bill), as it didn’t secure the required numerical majority in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi strongly condemned the Opposition in his address on April 18. Here, we take you through 5 key takeaways from the address of PM Modi.

1. PM apologises to the women of the nation

Prime Minister Modi apologised to the women of the nation for having failed to get the Women’s Reservation Bill passed.

“Every citizen of this country is witnessing how women’s progress has stalled. Despite our best efforts, we haven’t succeeded. Amendments could not be made in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. And I apologise to all the mothers and sisters in the nation for this,” he said.

2. PM Modi criticised the opposition

He strongly criticised the opposition parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and the Samajwadi Party. He accused the Congress of consistently being driven by its political interests and called it an ‘anti-reform’ party. He also added that the leaders of the opposition parties were clapping with joy as the bill failed to get the required numerical majority, calling it an assault on the dignity of women.

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However, he added that a woman can never forget the insult directed at her. He added that the opposition parties are forgetting that the women of the 21st century are closely watching every development in the country. They can sense intentions and clearly understand the truth, as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam failed to get the required majority in the house.

3. Govt to keep working for women’s upliftment

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that his government is dedicated to working for the empowerment of women. He added that they will ensure that the women of India receive their rightful status on a priority basis.

As the Women’s Reservation Bill could not be passed in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi reiterated that the government will continue to pursue the issue. Furthermore, he added that he will make every effort possible for women’s rights.

4. Congress and allies, lying over delimitation

The prime minister accused the Congress and its alliance of lying over the delimitation. Furthermore, he added that the party has learnt the policy of divide and rule from the Britishers, and has not forgotten ever since.

“Congress and its allies are continuously lying over delimitation. They want to fan the flames of division under this pretext. Congress has learned the politics of divide and rule from the British as its heritage. Even today, Congress is functioning on the same.”

However, he added that the government has made it clear that the proportion of the state’s representation will never change. Alongside this, he also added that anyone’s representation will not get lower either. “Seats of all states will be increased in an equal proportion,” PM Modi said.

5. PM Modi on having support from women

During the address, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that the house might have failed to receive the majority of 66 per cent for the passing of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Bill)’, but he knows that women of the country support their ambitions.

“Even though we did not get the necessary 66 per cent of votes to pass the bill, I know that 100 per cent of the country’s women’s power is with us,” he said.

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