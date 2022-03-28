New Delhi: Five BJP MLAs including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were reportedly suspended by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Monday for ‘unruly behaviour’ in the House. The Assembly speaker suspended the BJP MLAs after a fight broke out between them and the MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over Birbhum violence.Also Read - Shamita Shetty Meets Raqesh Bapat's Family; Fans Ask 'Toh Rishta Pakka?'
Suvendu Adhikari, one of the suspended BJP MLA, said the party demanded a discussion over the law and order in the state in the Assembly. "Opposition demanded discussion over law and order on the last day at least, govt declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs," Suvendu Adhikari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Here’s what happened so far: Key points
- The Opposition in Bengal demanded a discussion over the law and situation in the state and the government had reportedly denied. Suvendu Adhikari claimed the Mamata Banerjee-led government “brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of BJP MLAs”.
- Soon, chaos ensued in Bengal Assembly over Birbhum violence. BJP claimed their MLAs were manhandled by TMC MLAs while the latter denied the allegation. The TMC, on its part, said their MLAs were also pushed the BJP MLAs during the chaos.
- Five BJP MLAs – Suvendu Adhikari, Manoj Tigga, Shankar Ghosh, Narahari Mahato and Dipak Barman – were suspended following the ruckus in the Bengal Assembly.
- The BJP have now demanded Centre’s intervention in the matter. “The same situation of the Rampurhat incident created by Anarul Hussain was seen inside by TMC MLAs and their police. We will march against this at 2 pm today (Friday). I will write my complaint to the Speaker, demanding action as per the rules. We need Centre’s intervention,” Suvendu Adhikari told ANI.