New Delhi: Five BJP MLAs including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were reportedly suspended by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Monday for ‘unruly behaviour’ in the House. The Assembly speaker suspended the BJP MLAs after a fight broke out between them and the MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over Birbhum violence.Also Read - Shamita Shetty Meets Raqesh Bapat's Family; Fans Ask 'Toh Rishta Pakka?'

Suvendu Adhikari, one of the suspended BJP MLA, said the party demanded a discussion over the law and order in the state in the Assembly. “Opposition demanded discussion over law and order on the last day at least, govt declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs,” Suvendu Adhikari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Reliance Jio Launches Rs 259 Prepaid Plan With Calendar Month Validity

Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house. What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide? pic.twitter.com/umyJhp0jnE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 28, 2022

Also Read - Virat Kohli Tweets Heartfelt Message to Mithali Raj and Co as India Bow Out of Women's World Cup, Says We are Proud of You

Here’s what happened so far: Key points