Amritsar: Five BSF jawans were killed, while another jawan is critically injured during a fratricide incident committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar on Sunday. Ct Satteppa is also among one of the deceased. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the matter, said BSF officials.

More details awaited